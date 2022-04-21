Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $80.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Black Knight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Black Knight by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Black Knight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI stock opened at $69.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

