BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (TUBE) traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $142,256.74 and approximately $242.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.52 or 0.00658725 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 341,351,418 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

