BitCore (BTX) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

BitCore (BTX) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $234,136.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,840.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.09 or 0.07371089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.22 or 0.00268219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.17 or 0.00801067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.37 or 0.00665317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00087708 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.50 or 0.00393164 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

