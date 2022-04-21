Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biocept will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

