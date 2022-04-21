Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.00

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 40,588 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.50.
Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)
Featured Articles
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Bilby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.