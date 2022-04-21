Beyond Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.25 or 0.07366333 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,707.07 or 0.99736803 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035893 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.