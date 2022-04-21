Berry Data Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $743,911.25 and approximately $203,946.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.88 or 0.07349768 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,722.95 or 0.99805317 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00035779 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

