Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.54. 9,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 773.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.