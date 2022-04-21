Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHIL. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Benson Hill stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.