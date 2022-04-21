BENQI (QI) Achieves Market Cap of $15.60 Million

BENQI (QI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $15.60 million and $18.18 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.26 or 0.07350568 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,312.24 or 1.00245032 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00036132 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI's total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

