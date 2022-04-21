Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) to post sales of $568.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $567.00 million and the highest is $570.20 million. Belden posted sales of $536.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Belden by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Belden by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.08. 1,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,140. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $68.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

