Beck Bode LLC Sells 159 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.41. 62,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,251. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.23. The company has a market capitalization of $482.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

