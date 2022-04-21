BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.28

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.28 and traded as low as $71.05. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $71.47, with a volume of 1,026 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.34.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $196.41 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

