BCK Capital Management LP Purchases 26,785 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 267.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

KVSC stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

