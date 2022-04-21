BCK Capital Management LP Purchases 100,093 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 280.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,093 shares during the period. TEGNA comprises approximately 1.7% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,296. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

