BCK Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of NeoPhotonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $258,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,094 shares of company stock valued at $765,208. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.87. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

