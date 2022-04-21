BCK Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NWPX. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Pipe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.24. 48,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.56. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

