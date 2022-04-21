BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. CMC Materials makes up about 1.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,169 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 90.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,170,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 10.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.42. 430,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,737. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.46.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

