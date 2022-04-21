BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of BCE worth $83,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of BCE opened at $59.02 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 120.08%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.