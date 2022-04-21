BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $171.48

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.48 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 174.20 ($2.27). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 171.40 ($2.23), with a volume of 839,637 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 173.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

