Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $38.09. 9,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

