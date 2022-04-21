Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.52. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 5 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.
Bank of East Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
