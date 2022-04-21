Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.62

Shares of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

