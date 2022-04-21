Bank of America Trims Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price to $110.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.80.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -91.74 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,208 shares of company stock worth $2,439,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Trupanion by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Trupanion by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

