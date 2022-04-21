Bank of America Trims Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Target Price to $402.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $416.00 to $402.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.88.

NYSE:MA opened at $365.29 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $357.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

