Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

BFC stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379. The firm has a market cap of $558.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.36. Bank First has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Bank First alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

BFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bank First by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank First by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bank First by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank First by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.