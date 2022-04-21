Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Bank First has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Bank First alerts:

NASDAQ BFC opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $558.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.36. Bank First has a 52-week low of $66.64 and a 52-week high of $73.98.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Bank First had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bank First by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bank First by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.