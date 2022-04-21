Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $21.85

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $21.20. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 7,335 shares traded.
BSAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
