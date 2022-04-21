Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $20.05. Banc of California shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 3,439 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BANC. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 247.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 245,893 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 545.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 163,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,984 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

