Balancer Price Tops $15.67 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $108.79 million and $41.30 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.67 or 0.00038015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

About Balancer

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

