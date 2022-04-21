Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
Several research firms have commented on BMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.
