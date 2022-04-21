Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

