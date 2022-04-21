B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$7.75 to C$8.50. 292,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,412,820 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.95.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,787,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $45,659,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 877,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,635 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $526.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

