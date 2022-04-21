Azuki (AZUKI) Market Capitalization Tops $450,382.46

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $450,382.46 and $191.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.26 or 0.07350568 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,312.24 or 1.00245032 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.