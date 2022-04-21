AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

AZEK stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 26.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 193,417 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,539,000 after acquiring an additional 475,077 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

