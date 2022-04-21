Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.82.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

