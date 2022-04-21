Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $27.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTA. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.82.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after buying an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,754,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after buying an additional 822,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,414,000 after buying an additional 353,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

