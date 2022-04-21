Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,582. Avient has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avient will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Avient by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 43,213 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

