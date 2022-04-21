Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTF. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 368.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of PTF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,382. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $119.43 and a 52 week high of $186.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.98.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

