Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

RE stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.96. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

