Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

