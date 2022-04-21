Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $92,526,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 63,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

