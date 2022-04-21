Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $324,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 37,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of IBM traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.37. 117,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,773. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average of $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

