Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 778,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ISD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,858. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

