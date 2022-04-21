Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 129,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.