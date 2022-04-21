Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 546,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.58. 47,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,033. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

