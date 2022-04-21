Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $418.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.41. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $269.55 and a twelve month high of $421.35.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

