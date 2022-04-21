Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.59.

NYSE AVTR opened at $32.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. Avantor has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

