Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Trading Down 1.5%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68. 24,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 150,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.