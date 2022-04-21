AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of AutoZone worth $21,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,025,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $18.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,235.04. 2,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,431. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,981.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,932.89.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,073.00.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

