AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

Shares of AN stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.51. 12,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,294,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,011,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,046 shares of company stock worth $20,194,087 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

